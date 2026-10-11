The Cleveland Guardians looked absolutely awful in the first two games of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox. Naturally, the team pulled off three consecutive wins to take the series and advance to the ALCS.

Saturday night's game was an absolute thriller in which Guardians pitchers struck out 21 White Sox batters. Gavin Williams had 12 of the 21 strikeouts and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He erased all concerns after he came on to close out Game 4.

Everything came together for the Guardians, with the only blunder being Petey Halpin trying to stretch a double into a triple. He did make up for it later on, however, with another double.

There is so much to discuss following this memorable win. Here are three takeaways in particular that stand out as the Guardians celebrate the night away.

1. Stephen Vogt is not going anywhere

The Seattle Mariners need a new manager, and one individual covering the team floated the idea of convincing the Guardians to allow Stephen Vogt to take that job. The proposal did not make much sense, but it did lead some Guardians fans to overreact earlier in the series and say they wanted Vogt gone.

It's a good thing such rash decisions are not made in reality. Vogt clearly kept his team confident and no one panicked after falling into a 0-2 hole.

Party all the time. pic.twitter.com/Xtel1g2vqd — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 11, 2026

This marks Vogt's second trip to the ALCS in his three seasons as manager. The Guardians have won the AL Central in all three of his seasons and it's clear he is already one of the most successful managers in franchise history.

2. Jose Ramirez needs a statue ASAP

Jose Ramirez had arguably the worst season of his career in 2026, which was mainly due to his hand injury and the lingering pain after his return. Then he didn't record a hit in the first two games of the series and discussions arose about his lack of October production.

Ramirez made everyone look like fools as he woke up starting in Game 3 and accounted for all the team's runs Saturday night.

He took a pitch that looked like it was about to bounce off the dirt and drove it out for a home run. Per Sarah Langs, the pitch was only .74 feet off the ground.

José Ramírez!!



This pitch was 0.74 ft above the ground



That is:



-lowest pitch he’s homered on in his career, including playoffs



-lowest pitch for a postseason homer in MLB under tracking (2008) https://t.co/FXRaMWEvCh — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 11, 2026

Ramirez has had a legendary career with the Guardians, yet he rarely showed too much emotion. That changed in Game 4 when he was seen chirping at both White Sox players and fans following a home run. He carried over the energy into Game 5 and even gave himself a curtain call following the two-run blast.

If Jim Thome has a statue in Cleveland and works and roots for the White Sox, it may be time to get a Ramirez statue up outside Progressive Field

3. Gavin Williams is a true ace

It's almost shocking to remember that Tanner Bibee was the team's Opening Day starter back in March. Now, he can barely even get on the field in the playoffs.

Gavin Williams is the ace and lived up to the title with an ALDS for the ages. He went five innings in his Game 2 start, striking out 11 batters in what ended up being a 4-3 loss.

Williams then closed out Game 4 on Thursday, only to start Game 5 and look the best he may have ever looked in a Guardians uniform. His command was stellar, even in the rain, and the White Sox looked lost at the plate.

How the Guardians will handle the ALCS rotation remains to be seen. But what has become clear is that Williams is the one who would be seen as the No. 1 starter both now and for years to come.