Three Big Promotions Spark Surge in Cleveland Guardians' Prospect Machine

It's never a bad time to see what they've got in the tank, especially at the next level of the game.

On Sunday, May 3, the Cleveland Guardians front office opted to promote Double-A infield prospect Angel Genao, High-A right-handed pitching prospect Justin Campbell and High-A outfield prospect Jaison Chourio. Each of them had been providing their respective sides with a strong start to the campaign, with the front office believing a jump in level would allow them to continue growing.

Genao will bounce up to Triple-A Columbus, while both Campbell and Chourio will get the nod to play in Double-A Akron.

The Cleveland Guardians Player Development System has announced the following promotions for today:



Transfer INF Angel Genao from AA Akron to AAA Columbus



Transfer RHP Justin Campbell from A+ Lake County to AA Akron



Transfer OF Jaison Chourio from A+ Lake County to AA Akron — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) May 3, 2026

While it may feel very early in the season to see promotions already, all three players have shown that they are developing at a fast rate and could be big-league contributors in the next two to three campaigns.

Angel Genao: 21-Year-Old Shortstop

Genao's timeline moving forward is going to get really complicated, especially if he continues to play at the elite level he has been at to begin the 2026 campaign.

Through 24 games and 110 at-bats, the 21-year-old out of Castillo, Dominican Republic, has been one of the most consistent players at the plate for the Double-A Akron Rubberducks.

He was getting on base and hitting with power, slashing .271/.418/.412 for an OPS of .830. He had knocked three doubles and three home runs, all while being reliable with his eyes.

He drew 22 walks to 20 strikeouts, which is a jump from his mark of 29 to 54 from last season.

Being bounced up to Triple-A, Genao, who is going to be competing for time against Milan Tolentino and Juan Brito in the middle infield, will have to demonstrate his ability to answer when called upon.

There's a realistic future where he gets a shot in the bigs by the end of 2026 or in early 2027 if he continues to develop at this fast of a rate.

Justin Campbell: 25-Year-Old Right-Handed Pitcher

The major league roster is in need of a late-rotation, reliable right-handed pitcher.

But while Campbell is still a long way out from making his major league debut, his quick promotion from High-A Lake County to Akron shows that the front office isn't going to waste his potential.

The former No. 38 overall selection in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft has undergone countless injury concerns throughout his professional baseball career. He required nerve decompression surgery back in May 2023, Tommy John surgery back in April 2024 and then right wrist surgery in October 2024.

That's an incredibly tough road to go down, and to somehow, someway, end up back on the diamond is impressive.

After starting the year in Lake County, Campbell put the front office on notice, tossing a 2.40 ERA and 0.933 WHIP with an average of 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

He did only pitch in 15 innings across six starts, but his mix of an upper-70s changeup and mid-70s curveball, combined with his elite fastball, makes him an intriguing talent. The 6-foot-7 frame also complements his extension, which is something Cleveland heavily values.

Jaison Chourio: 20-Year-Old Outfielder

The younger brother of Jackson Chourio, who was the 204 National League Rookie of the Year, Jaison's path through professional baseball has been a bit slower.

But that's not a bad thing.

If anything, it shows that he is becoming more polished over time, which should end up resulting in him being a better ball player down the line.

He has always possessed an incredible plate discipline and eye, which both led to him posting 18 walks to 18 strikeouts to begin the 2026 campaign.

In Double-A, Chourio will be looked at under a close eye to see if his eye remains strong. Across time in the minors and foreign league play, he has a positive walk-to-strikeout count, coming in at a whopping 292 to 281.

While that is always a major piece to the puzzle for players looking to climb through the farm system, adding that to his nine extra-base hits through 22 games emphasizes that Chourio has real potential.