There is a new owner in town, and you may have heard of him before.

Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End and fiancé to music legend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, has purchased a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This likely will not mean much, but it is always a good thing to have more money come into your franchise, especially from a big name like Kelce.

Investing in His Home

Travis Kelce has long dreamed of owning a part of his favorite baseball club here in Cleveland, so being a part of the Guardians’ ownership group is a bucket list item for him. He forays into the ownership world in Cleveland, stating, “I say it all the time: I’m a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland.”

The NFL star knows about good ownership, being a part of the Chiefs his entire career, winning multiple Super Bowls, and making multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. The Guardians are known to be frugal and not always the best owners for the fans. Kelce can be a part of a group that helps the fans be heard. Kelce is a loud and influential voice, even if he is new at this ownership gig. If there is something he sees wrong, he will express it.

With Kelce marrying Taylor Swift this summer, having Kelce and Swift be a part of the Guardians’ ownership group is nothing to sneeze at. Those are two very rich and powerful people who have a stronghold on pop culture in sports and music alike. Kelce is a growing pop culture figure thanks to Swift and his podcast with his brother, Jason.

While the money portion of Kelce’s contribution is currently unknown and his actual input may be minimal, having a name like that attached to the Guardians is only a good thing.

Kelce joins LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham, and Patrick Mahomes as the other notable athletes to invest a stake in a Major League team.

Kelce has made his affection for Cleveland known, with the latest expression of love being him and Swift courtside for the Eastern Conference Finals. As for the baseball team, Kelce says, “There was nothing like Cleveland baseball in the ‘90s. That’s just a core memory for me. Kenny Lofton, Carlos Barge, Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar Jr. It’s something that resonates with me, giving back to the places and the people that gave so much to you.”

While minority stakeholders in a minority group may not have much sway or financial input, having Kelce and Swift’s name attached to a franchise whose valuation has gone up since its purchase will only help further valuations and will only help the team make and hopefully spend more money.