Travis Kelce Had a Very Sweet Reason for Bringing Taylor Swift to the Knicks-Cavs Playoff Game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become quite the power couple over the past few years. The iconic pop star has been seen at numerous Chiefs games since they started dating and was on the field celebrating with Kelce after he won his third Super Bowl in 2024. Kelce has been seen at many of Swift’s concerts as well, showing his support for his now fiancée.

Last weekend the two were seen sitting courtside at Game 3 of the Knicks-Cavs playoff series. Kelce is from the Cleveland area and has long been a fan of his hometown hoops team. He was seen chugging a beer on the jumbotron during the game and Swift was seen making a fan’s night with a nice gesture.

On this week’s New Heights episode, Kelce spoke about their evening at the game and why he not only wanted her to have that experience but also why he wanted to share it with her.

“This wasn’t me trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan with me,” Kelce said. “This was me just having a fun date night knowing that I love going to basketball games. We actually tried to go to a game in New York but I was stuck in Kansas City. I love bringing her into the sports world that I appreciate. That’s why you’ve seen us at the U.S. Open tennis matches, other baseball games, and the Guards vs. the Yanks two years ago. I just enjoy bringing her to experience a lot of the fun that I’ve always known to have.”

“I love bringing her into the sports world that I appreciate. That’s why you’ve seen us at the US Open tennis matches, other baseball games, and the Guards vs. the Yanks two years ago. I just enjoy bringing her to experience a lot of the fun that I’ve always known to have” 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gy49LKSUvj — kaia❤️‍🔥 (@kaiamal13) May 27, 2026

That’s the sign of a good relationship right there. If you’ve been in one you know the importance of introducing your significant other to things that you not only enjoy, but draw inspiration from. Kelce has been going to games since he was a kid and it’s clear that being a sports fan, while also being a football star, still means a lot to him and now he gets to the share that with someone who he will soon be calling his wife.

Love that for the both of them.

Other sporting events Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have attended

As Kelce said above, he and Swift attended the U.S. Open in 2004. Here they are making their way into Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In a tennis era 🤩



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/ZsXN2KpgDF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

The were joined there by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

Just a couple of 3x Super Bowl Champions and Taylor Swift 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aPmHiJLAm9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Then later in 2024 Kelce and Swift were seen taking in Game 1 of the ALCS between the Guardians and Yankees in New York.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in the house for Game 1 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Guardians 🔥pic.twitter.com/CAh3dzvgMb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2024

Travis Kelce is now a minority owner of the Guardians

You can expect to see the couple at more Guardians games in the future, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday morning that Kelce has become a minority owner of the team.

"I have so much love for this city," Kelce told ESPN. "I say it all the time: I'm just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher and teammate—they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep. I've been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career, and I know the best teams prioritize culture. Everyone is there to play their role, and right now, I'm here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can."

It’s clear that Kelce loves his hometown and Swift got to see that firsthand last weekend. It’s just too bad the Cavs couldn’t bring them a win.

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