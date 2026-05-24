Guardians Pitching Prospect Daniel Espino Eyes Cleveland After Years of Injuries

Cleveland Guardians pitching prospect Daniel Espino is healthy and eyeing his major league debut after missing nearly four full seasons due to injuries.

Espino—who has elite velocity and said he has thrown as hard as 101 mph—was the Guardians' 24th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

But the last four years have been filled with adversity. After going through two right shoulder surgeries and the passing of his father, the 25-year-old returned to the mound in September 2025 for his first game action since April 2022.

Returning to the Mound

Reflecting on his return, Espino said he didn't initially realize how much the moment meant—not only to him, but to those around him. He credited his family and teammates, but said the Guardians' belief in him throughout the process also helped him stay confident during the lengthy recovery.

“I think it speaks for itself that I’m still seen as a highly valuable player, and knowing how they managed me.... every time that we would sit down and talk a little bit there was always that hope that I was gonna be able to do it,” he said about the Guardians staff.

Motivation Through Rehab

Despite the setbacks and years of rehabilitation, Espino never lost sight of why he was fighting to return. Now healthy and pitching for the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians' Triple-A affiliate, Espino said being back on the mound feels like a dream.

“I look back and I just see a picture of me as a kid and all the sacrifices that my family has made,” Espino said about what motivated his return. “And knowing that I was born with destiny, and God wouldn’t put anything in front of me that I couldn’t handle.”

Pursuing an MLB Debut

But his work isn’t finished, and he’s eyeing Cleveland for this season. He described himself as turning into a demon on the mound, hungry for competition.

When asked about the possibility of getting a call to Cleveland this season, Espino didn't hesitate. “I think that’s the goal,” he said. “If you are not trying to reach the MLB and create an impact up there, you’re probably in the wrong situation and the wrong spot.”

While his ultimate goal remains reaching Cleveland, Espino said he's focused on enjoying each day back on the field.

“Every day I think of it with a little bit more gratitude,” he said. “If it’s a good day or it’s a bad day, just knowing that I’m doing what I was wanting to do four years ago.”

Perspective Gained

Ultimately, Espino hopes his comeback journey can inspire kids and fans who are also going through their own hardships.

“Life is not easy, but just knowing that it’s a kid’s game, and if I can do it anybody can do it,” he said. “You just have to have the right mentality, the right attitude and just go out and enjoy everything you do and just work hard.”