7 Hitters Cleveland Guardians Could Trade For Before MLB Deadline
The market is starting to dry up on the Cleveland Guardians. At least in terms of hitters.
Three of the top bats available before the July 30 MLB trade deadline have already changed uniforms, with Randy Arozarena, Jazz Chisholm and Jesse Winker all getting dealt.
All three sluggers represented potential targets for the Guardians, but Cleveland was left out in the cold.
With fewer and fewer names left, the clock is ticking for the Guardians.
Here are seven bats Cleveland could potentially target before the trade deadline expires on Tuesday.
Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
The Athletics apparently now seem less inclined to trade Brent Rooker, who is having a monster year and is under team control through 2027.
Rooker boasts a .954 OPS and has smashed 25 home runs this season and would likely be the best bat available if Oakland decides to put him on the trade block.
It would surely take a colossal package to pry the 29-year-old away from the Bay, and the Guardians may not be willing to surrender what it would take to acquire him.
Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
Winker would have been a perfect acquisition for Cleveland, but the New York Mets completed a trade for him on Sunday morning.
The Nationals still have Lane Thomas, an outfielder who is slashing .250/.329/.399 with eight home runs, 39 RBI and 28 stolen bases this season.
Thomas isn't exactly a game-changer in anyone's lineup, but he is a better option than what the Guardians are currently fielding in their outfield (aside from Steven Kwan), and his speed would certainly help. The 28-year-old has just one more year of team control before hitting free agency.
Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies
The general consensus is that the Rockies will end up moving Elias Diaz, who may be the best catcher traded before the end of the month.
Diaz was an All-Star last year and is slashing .275/.324/.389 in 2024, which would represent a considerable upgrade over Bo Naylor and his .609 OPS. Not only that, but Diaz is very adept behind the plate and has a terrific arm.
On top of that, Diaz will be a free agent after the season, so the Guardians would not have any financial obligation to him beyond the $6 million he is owed in 2024.
The question is whether or not Cleveland would want to give up legitimate assets in exchange for a 33-year-old backstop when Naylor is pretty well-liked in the clubhouse.
Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels
Taylor Ward had a terrific season back in 2022 when he slashed .281/.360/.473 with 23 homers. Since then, he has declined substantially, as he lays claim to a rather meager .701 OPS this year.
Sadly, Ward would be a step up from Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan offensively, and his long balls would rank third on the Guardians by a mile.
The 30-year-old has also enjoyed a pretty solid season defensively, although he would be required to switch outfield positions in Cleveland (the Guardians aren't moving Kwan out of left field).
Michael Conforto, San Francisco Giants
A few years ago, Michael Conforto would have been a really exciting addition. Now, it's basically just, "Meh. I guess if they can't get anyone else..."
Conforto is slashing just .220/.293/.404 with 10 dingers this season. He owns a lifetime .801 OPS, but he hasn't hit the .800 mark since 2020. As a matter of fact, his highwater mark since then is .729, which he did back in 2021.
Injuries have sapped Conforto over the years, and at this point, he may not even provide much more offensive production than what Cleveland already has in its thin lineup.
If the Guardians can nab Conforto on the cheap, maybe it's worth a shot.
Jesus Sanchez, Miami Marlins
Bryan De La Cruz is almost certainly the more realistic Marlins outfield trade candidate, but Jesus Sanchez could be moved and is definitely the superior option.
Sanchez hasn't quite lived up to expectations, but he has shown signs of being a dangerous hitter in the past. Last year, he slashed a respectable .253/.327/.450 with 14 home runs over 402 plate appearances. He hasn't been quite as good in 2024, laying claim to a .713 OPS with 12 homers, but he is still an intriguing young player who could help the Guardians.
The Dominican native is just 26 years old and doesn't hit free agency until 2028. A young, cost-controlled player like Sanchez may be exactly what Cleveland is looking for.
Josh Bell, Miami Marlins
This would be pretty funny, wouldn't it?
The Guardians traded Josh Bell to the Marlins at the deadline last year, so re-acquiring him would certainly be a kick.
Bell has logged a less-then-stellar .699 OPS this season, but he has homered six times with a .791 OPS in the month of July.
Cleveland could use some pop from the designated hitter slot, and Bell does have 14 home runs on the year.
Bell would represent a pretty cheap rental option for the Guardians.