Cleveland Guardians 2026 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule Revealed

The Cleveland Guardians' first game of spring training is just over a week away.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the Guardians will begin spring training with a matchup against in-state rival, the Cincinnati Reds, with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST. The team has already begun working out, with plenty of youngsters being seen working on various aspects of their games.

However, nothing quite shows what players have been working on in the offseason better than real, in-game action.

Of the Guardians' 17 total Cactus League games, which include 15 home games, a split-squad matchup and a Spring Breakout game, 10 of them will be broadcast live on the Guardians TV network. This is the second year the organization has used this way to watch those sporting the navy blue and red.

The team's television broadcast crew, Matt Underwood, Rick Manning and Andre Knott, will all be on the call for the opening game on Feb. 21 and the finale on March 22, with Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenaus being on the other eight in between.

The games available include: Feb. 21 vs. the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m. EST; Feb. 28 vs. the Chicago White Sox at 3:05 p.m. EST; March 1 vs. the Colorado Rockies at 3:05 p.m. EST; March 3 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at 3:05 p.m. EST; March 6 vs. the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. EST; March 7 vs. the San Diego Padres at 3:05 p.m. EST; March 16 vs. the Chicago Cubs at 9:05 p.m. EST; March 17 at the Reds at 9:05 p.m. EST; March 20 vs. the Seattle Mariners at 4:05 p.m. EST; and March 22 vs. the Reds at 3:05 p.m. EST.

To watch these games, individuals must purchase a subscription at CleGuardians.TV.

Those to Watch at Spring Training

There are countless proven talents that will suit up for the Guardians, including the likes of Steven Kwan and José Ramírez, but beyond the obvious, there are new, young arms and bats to keep an eye on.

In the non-rostered invites, infielders Travis Bazzana and Ralphy Velazquez are the two most exciting prospects. They both are coming off impressive 2025 campaigns, with a chance to make an immediate impact against MLB-level talent.

Bazzana is probably a few months away from a major league debut, while Velazquez's timeline sees a 2027 debut, but both are going to likely provide can't-miss moments in spring training.

On the mound, it'll be exciting to see the new additions to the bullpen, including Shawn Armstrong, Colin Holderman and Connor Brogdon. Each is competing for a big role in late-game situations.

Another arm, Erik Sabrowski, will also be someone to watch. He performed well last year and was one of the best arms out of the bullpen, but with a full offseason to work and grow as a pitcher, the hope is that he'll be even better. He posted a 1.84 ERA in 2025 across 29.1 innings.

Spring training is the perfect window of time where everyone can get their feet underneath themselves before the regular season hits. For others, they'll be using the time to prepare for the World Baseball Classic, beginning in early March.