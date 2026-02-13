Why Cleveland Guardians Having the Second-Lowest Payroll in 2026 Isn't a Bad Thing

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead Major League Baseball in 2026 payroll projection at an incredible $395 million.

However, looking way down the ladder, 28 rungs to be exact, sits the Cleveland Guardians. And that organization's projected payroll is a measly $82 million. Does that ring out as a major concern, not only for the Guardians' ability to find success, but also for the league at large? Certainly.

But, it may not be as big of an issue as many have expected it to be.

The Guardians are marching into the upcoming campaign with countless high-profile, talented prospects spotlighting the organization. Some of them will play in the majors immediately, while others will take a bit more time in the minors to develop.

The most notable prospects that are drawing eyeballs are outfielder Chase DeLauter, infielder Travis Bazzana and starting pitcher Parker Messick, three players who are deemed to be Top 100 prospects in the sport.

While they are still unproven, their ceiling is what makes them so special. They are also on small, rookie-type deals that are not taking up a lot of space on the books, which is why the Guardians are so far down in the payroll rankings. That's not a concern, but rather a testament to how well the front office has built the roster on youth and movable contracts.

2026 is the Year of Prospects

Out of the gates, the major league roster is expected to see youngsters like outfielders DeLauter, George Valera and Petey Halpin, infielder Juan Brito and pitchers Erik Sabrowski, Joey Cantillo and Peyton Pallette potentially suit up for the navy and blue. A lot of these players received some sort of time last season, but with such a quiet offseason, they're now poised to play critical roles in the success of the team.

The front office trusts the talent it has assembled, with these players entering what feels like a make-or-break season for both individual development and the direction of the franchise moving forward.

If this core, lead by a few veteran clubhouse voices like Jose Ramirez and Austin Hedges, can take that next step, it may fast-track the team out of a rebuild. The last thing the Guardians want to do is find themselves behind the curve and in the depths of the American League Central.

After all, just last season, the Guardians came back from down 15.5 games to win the division.

Now, could these players fall flat on their faces? Yes. But so could anyone in the league. At least if that happens to the Guardians, they won't have much weighing on them contractually, and could instead blow up the entire roster and start spending. For other teams, like the Dodgers, they'd have spent so much money that it would be nearly impossible to find a way out of the hole.

Cleveland's going to have to be really aware early in the season with where the club is headed. If they need to make changes, both internally and externally, they're going to have to do so fast to avoid a waste of a season.

The Guardians' first chance to see the roster they've built, rather pretty much the same roster as 2025 just with a few more question marks, will be on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 3:05 p.m. EST. They'll take on the Cincinnati Reds from Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona.