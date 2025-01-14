Are The Cleveland Guardians' Constant Tough Decisions Worth It?
Star players typically don't play in Cleveland very long, and that's nothing new.
This has been the reality for Guardians fans over the last few decades as they've watched some of the team's cornerstones be dealt in trades for, at the time, a package of prospects and occasional major league level player.
It was more of the same this past offseason, with both Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor at the center of trades just a month after the team was three wins away from a World Series appearance.
Cleveland's president of baseball operations, Chris Anontetti, recently discussed these trades on the Cleveland Guardians Podcast and their short-term and long-term impact on the organization.
"It's certainly hard. I think we all experience it on an emotional level. Oftentimes, for us to build a major league team moving forward, it requires us to make some difficult trades," said Antonetti.
"Those trades often involve players we've grown to appreciate, love, and admire for not only their contributions on the field but their engagement in the community and the teammates that they are."
While it's tough to watch some of these fan-favorite players move on to new teams, it's also hard to argue with the formula in place. All of these moves also beg the question, is all of the movement worth it?
Antonetti explained that, "Those decisions can be tough. But again, we're guided by that light of trying to make sure we do everything we can to be a consistently competitive team, find ways to win the division and get to and advance in the postseason."
The difficult choices the Guardians have made over the years have objectively led to a consistently good team that is constantly in playoffs or a postseason race each year.
It's pretty impressive that Cleveland hasn't gone through a true rebuild in years.
Over the last 12 seasons, the Guardians have the third-best winning percentage (.551) in baseball and have made the playoffs seven times.
One reason for this sustained success is that Cleveland cashes in when its best players have the most value and trades them for prospects who eventually become the next wave of young stars.
"It's often important to remember when you think about trading Andres Gimenez or Josh Naylor, to recognize that those players were only here because we made some difficult decisions in the past to trade some other very popular and productive players," continued Antonetti.
Naylor came to Cleveland in the Mike Clevinger deal with the San Diego Padres, and Gimenez was the key piece in the organization's blockbuster Francisco Lindor trade with the New York Mets.
Even looking at a few trades before this, Emmanuel Clase is part of the team because the organization made the difficult decision to part with Corey Kluber ahead of the 2020 season.
Going back over a decade ago, Cleveland added Grady Sizemore and Cliff Lee in a deal for ace Bartolo Colon. Also, the only reason Michael Brantley ever wore an Indians jersey was because Cleveland's front office traded CC Sabathia during one the best seasons of his career.
Sizemore, Lee, and Brantley are all considered key pieces in different eras of Cleveland basebll
So, are all of these tough decisions Antonetti talks about worth it? The answer to that has to be yes, and Cleveland's track record of winning backs that up.
However, this doesn't mean the organization couldn't do more in free agency to supplement where the team needs it. This would allow the front office to capitalize on a roster's window if their star players are suiting up in a Guardians uniform for only a short time frame.
Cleveland is constantly a playoff contender in the American League because of its trades, but one or two free agents could make the difference between a consistently good playoff team and a legitimate World Series contender.