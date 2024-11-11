Guardians Should Make Aggressive Push For Risky Strikeout Artist
The Cleveland Guardians badly need starting pitching, but the problem is that they may not have the funds to make a big splash in free agency.
As a result, the Guardians may need to get creative and explore the trade market, and one potential name that would make a lot of sense for Cleveland is Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera.
The Marlins are absolutely loaded with talented young arms, and it seems more than likely that they will trade at least one of them this offseason.
Cabrera seems like a prime candidate to be moved.
The 26-year-old was once one of the top prospects in baseball, but due to control issues, he has been unable to develop any sort of consistency on the big-league level.
This past season, Cabrera made 20 starts (he was sidelined with injuries multiple times) and went 4-8 with a 4.95 ERA while allowing 82 hits and registering 107 strikeouts over 96.1 innings of work.
As you can see, Cabrera has some interesting numbers. He doesn't allow a whole lot of contact, and he definitely strikes guys out. However, he issued 50 walks in 2024.
Poor control has been an issue for the Dominican native ever since he broke into the majors in 2021. While Cabrera boasts a very impressive career rate of 10 strikeouts per nine innings, he is also walking 5.1 batters per nine frames.
If the Guardians could manage to fix Cabrera's control problems, they could have a potential stud on their hands. The young hurler can touch 100 mph with his fastball, and his breaking stuff is absolutely filthy. He can look borderline unhittable when he is on. The question is whether or not he can harness his immense talent.
Should the Marlins make Cabrera available (and they very well might), Cleveland should place a call to Miami.