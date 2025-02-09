Cleveland Guardians' Biggest Question Heading Into Spring Training
Pitchers and catchers will report to Goodyear, Arizona, in just a few days, and the rest of the Cleveland Guardians roster will soon follow.
The front office has been incredibly active all winter, but there are still some unknowns with this team heading into Spring Training.
The rotation has its questions, but the Guardians have options throughout the organization. It's a similar case with the outfield, but it truly feels like it's just a waiting game until Chase DeLauter is ready to take over right field full-time.
Cleveland's biggest question heading into Spring Training easily has to be, "Who will be their Opening Day second baseman?"
It's rare that the Guardians organization makes a move without a plan. As shocking as the Andres Gimenez move was, Cleveland does have plenty of options to fill his position on the field.
The candidates heading into Spring Training include Angel Martinez, Daniel Schneemann, Gabriel Arias, Juan Brito, and Tyler Freeman.
Given their offensive upside, Arias and Brito stand out as possible favorites to start the season second.
Arias could currently have the slight upper hand heading into Spring Training, given he already has big-league experience and has looked like a different player in the minors and Winter League since being options in the middle of last year.
But that doesn't mean we should write off Brito. He's currently Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect and has been arguably the Guardians' best minor-league hitter over the last two seasons.
In 2024, .256/.365/.443 slash line, including 21 home runs and 40 doubles, coming out to a wRC+ of 113. Plus, Brito is already 23 years old, so he's more than ready for his big-league chance
While Spring Training is typically a time for players to ramp up for the regular season, the Guardians will have a true position battle to determine who will start the season at second base.
And even with that said, the next question is when will Travis Bazzana be banging on the door to make his Major League debut?
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
WATCH: Newest Cleveland Guardians Starter Showcases Pitch Sequence
READ MORE: Guardians Former Top Prospect Could Fight For Opening Day Roster Spot
READ MORE: Analyst Throws Slight Jab at Cleveland Guardians Ownership
READ MORE: Guardians Have Made Their Direction Abundantly Clear
READ MORE: Terry Francona Opens Up About Leaving Cleveland Guardians