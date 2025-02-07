Terry Francona Opens Up About Leaving The Cleveland Guardians
When Terry Francona stepped down as the Cleveland Guardians manager, many analysts, fans, and players predicted that Cooperstown would be his next stop.
While Tito will certainly be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame at some point in the future, he is making one last pitstop as the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
Francona is a baseball lifer, so seeing him return as the skipper of a team isn't too surprising.
However, given that his health was one of the reasons Tito left the Guardians just a year ago, it is slightly shocking to see him get right back in the game so quickly.
The Athletic's Jayson Stark recently interviewed Tito, and he discussed his time in Cleveland, his year off from the game, and his new chapter starting in Cincinnati.
"I had a nice year being away from the game. It was good for me. And I think when you fess up that you need to be away, you're probably a little late on pulling the trigger," said Francona.
"I didn't leave because I was mad or I hated the game, I just didn't feel like I was doing my job right. I worked hard this past year to try to be in a position where I could do it."
While it will take some getting used to seeing Tito in a Reds ball cap, it's great to see him back in the game.
Even though his current focus is on Cincinnati and helping them return to the playoffs, Francona still sits atop the Cleveland record book with the most wins as a manager in franchise history.
