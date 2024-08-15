Cleveland Guardians Could Add This All-Star Catcher For Playoff Run
The Colorado Rockies have surprisingly waived catcher Elias Diaz, opening the door for a contending team like the Cleveland Guardians to bring him aboard.
The fact that the Rockies were unable to trade Diaz at the deadline is certainly surprising, given that he is one season removed from making an All-Star appearance.
Regardless, he is available now, and teams have until 1 p.m. ET on Friday to put in a claim on Diaz before he becomes a free agent.
The Guardians could certainly use a player like Diaz behind the plate.
While Diaz isn't exactly Mike Piazza or Joe Mauer offensively, he would represent a rather significant upgrade over what Cleveland currently has at the catcher position.
Diaz is slashing .270/.315/.378 with five home runs and 36 RBI on the season, and last year, he slashed .267/.316/.409 with 14 homers and 72 RBI.
On top of that, the 33-year-old is a very solid defensive catcher with a terrific arm.
The Guardians are currently employing Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges as their two primary backstops, and while Naylor has had his moments, he is hitting just .202 with a .619 OPS. Hedges has been even worse offensively, slashing .158/.209/.218.
Cleveland has been in need of offensive assistance all season long. It tried to add a piece at the trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas in a deal with the Washington Nationals. However, Thomas is hitting a paltry .104 since arriving.
Diaz would definitely bring a better presence in the lineup than Naylor and Hedges have been offering, so the Guardians should certainly consider adding him.
Of course, due to the fact that waiver claims go in reverse order by record, nearly every team in baseball will have a crack at Diaz before Cleveland.
But, rival clubs may not want to pick up Diaz's $6 million salary for 2024.
We'll see if the Guardians get a chance to claim Diaz.