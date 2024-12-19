Cleveland Guardians Fans Must Brace for Tough Reality
The Cleveland Guardians brought a whole lot of joy to their fan base during the 2024 MLB campaign, winning the AL Central and shockingly making it all the way to the ALCS.
Not even the most diehard Guardians fans expected that sort of result, so it was certainly a magical year at Progressive Field.
But it doesn't look like the front office is intent on doubling down heading into 2025.
The Guardians entered the offseason knowing they had some very clear roster needs. They needed to address their ailing starting rotation, and they also had to add a bat or two.
Well, Cleveland did re-sign Shane Bieber, and it swung a trade for Luis Ortiz, but otherwise, the rest of the Guardians' offseason strategy has rung hollow.
They traded away second baseman Andres Gimenez, which apparently did not sit well in the clubhouse and has many wondering if Cleveland is just dumping salary.
Not only that, but the Guardians also seem to be actively fielding trade interest in first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas. You would think Cleveland, which was offensively challenged for much of 2024, which be looking to add hitters; not subtract them.
Nevertheless, here the Guardians are, moving at a snail's pace when it comes to trying to improve the roster and instead trying to get ahead of their players hitting free agency.
Both Naylor and Thomas are set to hit the open market after 2025, and Cleveland's current movements indicate that it has no intention of extending either slugger.
But even if that's the case, why not at least run both guys out there for one more year and try to win a World Series? Heck, the Guardians could simply trade them at the midseason deadline if they are out of contention.
Cleveland has historically run with low payrolls, so the fact that the Guardians don't seem to be pursuing any major deals to better the team should not be surprising.
However, it's definitely a slap in the face to the fan base to not even try to add pieces when the fans just watched you come within three wins of a World Series appearance.
It's the brutal reality of being a Cleveland fan. You never know how long players are going to remain in a Guardians uniform. It's a miracle they even extended Jose Ramirez.
Right now, Cleveland has a golden opportunity to make a huge step. The New York Yankees have been weakened after the loss of Juan Soto, so the American League is wide open.
The Guardians' front office has to know that a berth in the Fall Classic is right there for the taking, but instead, Cleveland is more concerned with maintaining its financial situation.
That's a rough reality for Guardians fans, even if they probably all saw this coming.