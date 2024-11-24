Guardians Should Consider Reunion With This Free Agent Pitcher
Will the Cleveland Guardians be players for some of the big-named starting pitchers, such as Blake Snell of Corbin Burnes? Probably not.
But that doesn't mean they can't upgrade their rotation this offseason. One way the Guardians could do this is by bringing back one of the starters who was an integral part of the rotation from 2021-23.
The Colorado Rockies non-tended Cal Qauntrill on Friday evening, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The right-hander is coming off a respectable 2024 season in which he posted a 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 93 ERA+. This includes solid numbers at Coors Field, which is infamous for inflating pitcher's stats due to its high elevation.
The Guardians traded Quantrill almost a year ago to the date to give themselves more options with the 40-man roster. But a lot has changed since then.
With Quantrill looking for a job as a starter and the Guardians needing more arms in their rotation, a reunion between the two sides would make a lot of sense.
The Guardians are also familiar with Quantrill as a pitcher because of his four previous seasons in Cleveland. They would know exactly the type of pitcher and person they're bringing to the team.
It's also important to note that Quantrill pitched fairly well overall when he was in Cleveland. During those three and a half seasons with the team, Cal had a 3.58 ERA and a 1.250 WHIP.
Unfortunately, his final season in Cleveland was full of trips to the injured list, which affected Quantrill's ability to find a groove.
Cal wouldn't solve all of Cleveland's starting pitching woes, but he would be a reliable option as a fourth or fifth man in the rotation if he can stay healthy.