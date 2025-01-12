Guardians Should Seek Compelling Trade With Dodgers
Fresh off a World Series victory, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most active teams during free agency. Somehow, their roster has more depth and looks better than it did at the end of 2024.
All of these offseason moves could cause the front office to trade some of the current players on the active roster to make room and give the team more roster flexibility. A fantastic example of this is the recent Gavin Lux trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
That's where the Cleveland Guardians should jump in and try to pull off a trade to acquire outfielder James Outman.
Outman, 27, is coming off a rather disappointing 2024 season. He hit just .147/.256/.265 after putting together a solid rookie season in 2023, where Outman posted a 118 wRC+ and a .790 OPS.
The biggest difference between the two seasons was playing time. Outman appeared in only 53 games in 2024, compared to 151 games in 2023.
With Teoscar Hernandez re-signing, Tommy Edman's long-term extension, and Michael Conforto entering the mix in 2025, finding more at-bats for Outman won't be easy.
The Guardians could offer one of their many bullpen pieces, which the Dodgers could always improve in, or Cleveland could propose one of their low minor league-level prospects that Los Angeles would not have to place on the 40-man roster.
Cleveland would undoubtedly be taking a risk by trading for Outman, but they could still use a more reliable piece in their outfield.
The 27-year-old has the potential to be a reliable major-league hitter, is a plus defender in center field, and won't be arbitration-eligible until 2027.
This is this is type of hitter Cleveland should be seeking to add to their young core.