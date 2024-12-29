Cleveland Guardians Urged To Sign Fascinating Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have made a handful of moves this offseason.
However, as the New Year approaches, they still have clear roster holes. One of those needs is adding more starting pitching depth to the roster.
Mandy Bell of MLB.com identified RHP Spender Turnbull as one realistic free agent the Guardians should pursue this offseason.
"The Guardians have added Shane Bieber, Luis Ortiz and Slade Cecconi to their starting mix, but they certainly can't have too many options. Turnbull fits the profile of a type of hurler Cleveland could take a chance on: not overpowering with his stuff but throws strikes," wrote Bell.
"Turnbull proved he can be a reliable starter earlier in his career, but after missing the 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery, he took some time settling back in. And in '24, his season ended early because of a right lat strain. The Guardians helped Matthew Boyd come back from a serious injury this past year and get back to the pitcher he was earlier in his career. They could do the same with Turnbull."
Turnbull would be an excellent addition to Cleveland's roster. Last season, he was a fantastic starting pitcher, posting a 1.78 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 35.1 innings.
However, if the Guardians don't need him in their rotation because other players are better options, Cleveland could always use him as another reliever out of the bullpen.
Sure, there is an injury risk with bringing in Turnbull. However, as Bell points out, Cleveland's staff has helped other pitchers get over this hump in the past.
Signing Turnbull to a one-year deal is a low-risk, high-reward move, which the Guardians front office should seriously consider.