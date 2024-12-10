Do Guardians Actually Have A Chance To Sign Japanese Star Pitcher?
One of the most coveted free agents in the 2024-25 class will also only make MLB's league minimum in 2026, his potential destination a mystery for everyone around the sport.
Roki Sasaki was recently posted, meaning any team can make their pitch as to why the superstar Japanese pitcher should sign with that organization.
Given his ties to other teams, there was a growing feeling that Sasaki might end up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres.
However, that may not end up being the case.
How do the Cleveland Guardians factor into all of this? Is it actually possible for him to come to the shores of Lake Erie instead of the beaches of the West Coast?
Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, spoke to the media on Wednesday at Winter Meetings and revealed some interesting things about where the Japanese pitcher may want to play.
When asked about whether Sasaki would be open to playing in a small market, Wolfe said, "I think that there is an argument to be made that a smaller, mid-market team might be more beneficial for him as a soft landing. Might be. I'm not saying it will be."
Wolfe also mentioned that Sasaki "has paid attention to how teams have done as far as overall success, both this year and in years past," and certain organizations' pitching development track record.
The Guardians have a history of being one of the best organizations in the sports industry for developing pitchers, especially starters. If this is something Sasaki values, it would make sense for him to at least consider Cleveland as a destination.
As Travis Sawchik noted on X, Cleveland has the top WAR from pitcher under the age of 26 since 2015. The other notable organizations from this star are the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.
The Guardians have not been reported as being a possible destination for Sasaki.
Based on Wolfe's comments, Cleveland could check every single one of the boxes he's looking for: they're a small market team, have a tremendous player development program, and are consistently in the playoffs.
We'll know enough about Sasaki's decision soon. He has 45 days from his original posting date to choose a major league team to sign with. If he does not, the 23-year-old will head back to Chiba Lotte for another season.