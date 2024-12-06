Does A Guardians, Josh Naylor Trade Actually Make Sense?
Much of the recent focus on the Cleveland Guardians has been on their need to add more starting pitching to the roster. While that remains true, the front office must also address their lineup and add another proven big-league bat in the offseason.
However, two key pieces of Cleveland's lineup could be on the move this offseason following a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic saying that the Guardians are "open" to offers for Josh Naylor.
Does a Guardians trade centered around their All-Star first baseman actually make sense for the organization?
It's not as simple as an easy "yes" or "no."
Cleveland does have a plethora of first basemen throughout their farm system.
Kyle Manzardo is already at the major league level. Cy Kayfus (Double-A) is looking like he could be a promising player. There's also Cleveland's 2023 first-round pick Ralphy Velazquez who was promoted to High-A during the last season.
So, the Guardians have depth at the position or options to replace Naylor if he is used in a trade.
However, Cleveland should look to add more bats over the winter and not subtract from its lineup. Naylor hit 31 home runs and had 108 RBI last season, ranking second in each category.
If the Guardians somehow find a trade package for Josh Naylor that includes pieces that improve Cleveland's current major league roster, trading him this offseason could make sense for the organization.
It would be especially understandable to see the front office use Naylor in a trade that gets them more starting pitching. However, that is contingent on them filling his spot in the lineup with another move.
However, if any deal with Naylor at the center of it includes only prospects, then it could be viewed as a step back for a team that was in the ALCS just a season ago.