Here's what Stephen Vogt said about David Fry's return to Cleveland Guardians

David Fry suffered one of the most gruesome injuries you could see in the sport of baseball.

When bending down to lay a bunt against the Detroit Tigers back on Sept. 23, 2025, Fry took a 99mph fastball to the face from pitcher Tarik Skubal. The pitch, which was a complete accident, resulted in facial and nasal fractures, ultimately ruling him out for the rest of the 2025 campaign as he was carted off the field.

The frustrating part for Fry was that he was constantly trying to work his way back from injuries throughout the year. Earlier in the campaign, the 29-year-old was attempting to get back up to speed following previous Tommy John surgery.

When on the field, Fry showed glimpses of what made him so special in 2024, hitting four doubles and eight home runs for 23 RBIs in just 66 games played.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was asked about Fry's recovery and what he expects to see from him in the upcoming 2026 season.

"I'm just excited to see David healthy," Vogt said. "Obviously, it was a big scare there at the end of the year, but I'm so thankful he's okay."

After Fry went down, the Guardians were able to squeak out a late-game win over the Tigers, 5-2. Then, they went on to win three of the last five games of the season to complete a 15.5-game comeback to overtake the Tigers for first in the American League Central.

Moments like that of Fry's could be the final nail in the back for a team, especially with the other many hurdles the Guardians had to overcome throughout the season, but the Guardians used is as extra motivation.

Ultimately, the team's season ended just a few weeks later in the playoffs.

Throughout his three years in The Land, he's been selected for one All-Star game and slashed an impressive line of .235/.320/.421 for an OPS of .741. He's also tacked on 137 hits, 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 89 RBIs.

His ability to play all over the field makes his role on the team even more effective. Prior to his injury issues which held him to just a designated hitter spot this past season, he had played as a catcher, first baseman, third baseman, left fielder and right fielder in 2024.

"David healthy, him being able to catch and play the field too, adds a completely different dynamic to our team," Vogt said. "I think it's going to alleviate a lot of the pressure he was putting on himself at the plate for over a year."

A player that can rise to any team's fielding need, get on base, hit for power and be a positive voice in the locker room is one that the front office shouldn't let go.

Currently, Fry has at least one more season with the organization after signing a one-year, $1.375 million deal to avoid arbitration. This deal is for his first year of arbitration eligibility, Super 2, with potential free agency in 2030 after arbitration years conclude.

With a full offseason for him to now rehab, Fry's future is looking up.

"David having a full winter, healthy, completing the rehab," Vogt said. "It's going to be really excited to use him the way his skillset is intended to."

He will have a chance to increase his stock and return back to the diamond for the MLB Spring Training in February. The Guardians' first regular season action won't commence for a month or so later with the team taking on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 26, 2026.