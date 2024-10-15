Guardians Make Costly Decision In ALCS Game 1 Against Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians found themselves in a tough spot, having to turn to the bullpen with bases loaded in the third inning of ALCS Game 1 against the New York Yankees on Monday. Guardians’ manager Stephen Vogt looked into his bullpen and chose rookie left-hander Joey Cantillo to take the mound. It was the wrong decision.
The twenty-four-year-old allowed two runs to score on wild pitches and walked three of the four batters he faced. His walks would allow another run to score in the fourth inning. He recorded just one out.
He became the first MLB pitcher in the modern era to have three or more walks and four or more wild pitches in an outing of less than an inning.
It’s easy to pick apart a move after the dust has settled. Anybody can look back and say it was a bad decision to go to Cantillo after he fell apart. The problem is that the move never made sense in the first place.
The lefty is traditionally a starting pitcher. He made nine appearances for the Guardians this year, and eight were starts. Cantillo is used to working with a clean slate. Typically, he only ever has to deal with runners he puts on base. He never inherits them.
Plus, Monday wasn’t the first time Cantillo got crushed by the Yankees. On August 21st, the Hawaii native allowed seven runs in four innings. He struggled with walks in that game as well, allowing three.
Now, to add to the already existent pressure, it’s Game 1 of the ALCS in Yankee Stadium with the bases loaded, and he hadn’t thrown a pitch. Most pitchers would be rattled in that situation.
But for Cantillo, It was only his second appearance in the postseason, coming out of the bullpen in ALDS Game 3 for an inning of work.
Vogt put an inexperienced pitcher in a moment that required experience. The results spoke for themselves.
In Vogt’s defense, rookie pitchers have stepped up all year. Cade Smith has been one of the team’s best relievers, and they’re currently carrying three in the bullpen alone.
However, for that moment, the Guardians could have benefited from allowing a veteran reliever to finish the inning. Once the inning concluded, Cantillo could have provided the length everyone hoped for without dealing with the pressure.