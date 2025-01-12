High-Risk, High-Reward Free Agent Guardians Must Consider Signing
Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in under a month, signaling the start of baseball season is right around the corner.
However, there are still some free-agent options on the market that could improve the Cleveland Guardians' roster heading into the season.
One high-risk, high-reward free agent the Guardians must consider adding to their starting rotation is SP Kyle Gibson.
The Guardians have made some strides to improve their rotation this offseason, but they could still benefit from signing a veteran pitcher who can eat a chunk of innings throughout the season.
Cleveland's starters pitched 805.0 innings in 2024, the third-worst in the American League. Only the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers had fewer innings pitched by their starters.
Gibson has been a workhorse throughout his entire career. His career-low in innings pitched (excluding 2013, his rookie season, and 2020) was 158.0 during the 2017 campaign.
In addition, Gibson's 4.24 ERA and 1.35 WHIP during the 2024 season were each below his career regular-season averages.
The right-handed pitcher is going to give up runs, but he makes up for it with his ability to get deep into games and limit the number of innings a bullpen has to cover.
However, there is some risk in singing the veteran pitcher.
At 37 years old, Gibson could soon start to experience some regression. He's pitched over 1,800 innings over his 11-year career, and while he's been as consistent as can be, no one can escape father time.
However, this risk shouldn't be enough to scare Cleveland away from at least offering him a deal.
Gibson is projected to get a one-year, $10 million contract for the 2025 season. While some unknowns exist, the Guardians should at least consider signing the veteran pitcher.