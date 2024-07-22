It’s Time For The Cleveland Guardians To Bring Back Kyle Manzardo
The Cleveland Guardians offenses in a slide. They have a bottom-five batting average (.234) in the American League over the last 30 days and only the Seattle Marines and Chicago White Sox have a worse OPS (.673).
It’s clear that the team needs a spark, but where is that going to come from? The front office could always make a trade to bring another bat in, or they could give their No. 2 prospect another opportunity at the big league level.
Kyle Manzardo’s first stint with the major leagues didn’t go as well as he or the team hoped for. Manzardo posted a .207/.241/.329 slash line with an xwOBA of .232 in 30 games and 87 plate appeacnecs. One of the biggest problems was his high strikeout rate.
When he was optioned on June 18, Stephen Vogt said it was so he could get everyday at-bats and playing time at first base.
Those everyday at-bats have helped Manzardo refind his swing. Since rejoining Triple-A Columbus in the middle of June, Manzardo has hit .253/.404/.493 with a .898 OPS and a wRC+ of 135. These stats include four home runs and four doubles.
There are no guarantees that Manzardo will return to the big league level and be a different hitter than he was in June. Maybe he still struggles with strikeouts and can’t time up offspeed pitches. But the Guardians wouldn’t be in a worse position even if that happens.
Vogt also mentioned when talking about Manzardo being optioned that he would be back and play a big role for the team down the road.
Here we are, the offense is struggling, and they need a fresh bat. It’s for Manzardo to get another opporuntiy to show he can be a middle-of-the-lineup hitter.