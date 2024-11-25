This Outfielder Could Be An Intriguing Free Agent Target For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians' offseason needs are not a secret. They need more pitching and some more offense. However, exactly how Cleveland will address those voids is another conversation.
If the Guardians do take the route of spending some money this winter, then free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto could be an option for Cleveland.
Conforto is coming off a solid year as a member of the San Francisco Giants.
He appeared in 130 games and posted a slash line of .237/.309/.450 and an OPS of .759. Conforto's 20 home runs and 66 RBI during the 2024 season would've each ranked third on the Guardians.
Opening Day 2025 will be Conforto's tenth season in the big leagues (outside of 2022, when he missed the entire season with an injury). Over his successful career, Conforto has swung a relatively consistent bat, which is something the Guardians certainly need throughout an entire season.
Conforto would be a welcome addition to Cleveland's outfield position group. He would slide in perfectly into the right field mix and could keep that spot warm until Chase DeLauter is ready to make the jump to the major league level.
The 31-year-old also has solid splits against right-handed pitching, posting a career .257/.359/.479 slash line and a .838 OPS against righties.
Ideally, Conforto could be an everyday player in Cleveland's lineup. But at the very worst, the Guardians could use him as a platoon partner with Lane Thomas.
The bottom line is that the Guardians need more offense from their outfield.
If the front office doesn't feel that any of their prospects can contribute on opening day, finding help outside the organization is a must, and Conforto is exactly the type of player they should be looking to add.