MLB Opinion: Why Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase Is A Legit Cy Young Candidate
The Cy Young Award is always given to the best pitcher in each league at the end of the season. Typically, that honor ends up going to the best starter, but there’s nothing that says it can't go to a member of the bullpen.
It’s not often that a reliever is given the Cy Young award. The last time it happened in the American League was in 1992 when Oakland Athletics’ Dennis Eckersley won it. However, 2024 could break that trend, with Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Calse emerging as a legitimate candidate to win the award.
Emmanuel Clase’s Stats And Team Value
Let’s first take a look at Clase’s stats to see just how dominant of a season he’s currently having. Heading into Saturday’s action, Cleveland’s closer was leading the AL with 37 saves, had an ERA of 0.67, and a 0.66 WHIP in 57 games (56.1 innings pitched). The advanced stats also favor Clase, who has a 652 ERA+ and a 2.14 FIP.
Clase’s season was perfectly summed up early this week when he closed four straight games, two against the Minnesota Twins and two against the Chicago Cubs.
It’s so rare that any reliever, let alone a closer, pitches in four straight games, and Clase made it look like a routine task.
Clase’s value to the team can’t be underestimated this season. Cleveland is 23-14 in one-run games this year, and a lot of that has to do with always depending on Clase to come into the game in the ninth and put the game on ice.
These stats and value clearly show that Clase is one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. It may not be easy to directly compare the numbers to a starter, but that shouldn't take away from what he's done.
Rest Of The Field
One of the main reasons that Clase should be in contention to win the Cy Young this season is that no other AL starter has truly set themselves apart from the rest of the field.
Seth Lugo has a hot start but has a 5.23 ERA since the All-Star Break. Corbin Burnes is another contender, but his recent start in which he gave up 10 hits and eight earned runs, could hurt him. Tarik Skubal is Clase’s biggest competition with his 2.53 ERA, 169 ERA+, and 2.64 FIP, and he is likely the favorite to win the award at the moment.
Okay, But Is Emmanuel Clase A Legitimate Contender?
A few weeks ago, Clase’s name popped up in the Cy Young conversation more as a hypothetical. However, that talk has turned into him having a legitimate argument about winning the award. Just looking at his stats, he's clearly been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season.
It’s going to be hard for Clase to prove he’s truly the best pitcher in the league during the season, given how much extra value and innings a starting pitcher gets. But if Cleveland’s closer can keep the same pace he’s been at this season, there’s no reason to think that he shouldn’t be a finalist.