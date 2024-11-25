Pitching Or A Bat? Which Is A More Pressing Need For The Guardians?
Yes, the Cleveland Guardians were just a few wins away from a World Series appearance in 2024. However, they can't sit on the sidelines during the offseason and feel content with their roster heading into 2025.
There are multiple areas on the roster that need to be addressed. The two most glaring holes are a proven big-league bat to plug into the middle of the lineup and the lack of starting pitching on Cleveland's roster.
But of these two, which is a more pressing need for the Guardians to address this offseason?
For the first time in a long time, it's pitching Cleveland is searching for more of and needs to be their primary focus over the next few months. They may even have to look outside the organization to do so.
The Guardians had 14 different pitchers start a game in 2024 and finished with a starter ERA of 4.40, which ranked 23rd in baseball.
This lack of starting pitching also became an issue as the Guardians got deeper into the postseason, with Cleveland relying arguably too much on their bullpen, especially in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
Currently, the Guardians can write Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams into the rotation for 2025. After that, there are many questions and unknowns about who will be in the rotation, let alone their production value.
Signing a proven major league arm to a short-term deal or finding a trade for a starting pitcher is something the front office must do before spring training.
This urgency to find more pitching isn't to say the Guardians don't need to address their offense.
However, Cleveland has a couple of young prospects and players who could take a step forward next season and help supply some of the offensive production the team was missing last year.
We saw this at the end of the season with Kyle Manzardo's clutch postseason home run. There's also Chase DeLauter, who could be a candidate to be called up early in the season. Brayan Rocchio also showed signs of swinging a consistent bat toward the end of the year.
Plus, Cleveland's dominant bullpen from a year ago was a great example of how pitching can carry a team in the regular season and playoffs. Perhaps a revamped rotation can have a similar effect on the team next year.
Cleveland must find a way to get more starting pitching on its roster. The only problem with that is the Guardians aren't the only team looking for more starting depth this offseason.