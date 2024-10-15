This Guardians Player Should Not Be Pinch Hit For Anymore This Postseason
Shocking. That’s the best way to describe the feeling of seeing Will Brennan at the plate instead of David Fry in the Cleveland Guardians ALCS Game 1 loss to the Yankees on Monday. That needs to be the last time Fry has an at-bat stolen this postseason.
David Fry was the Guardians’ hero in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. The right-handed hitter blasted a two-run home run to give the Guardians the lead and then padded that lead by executing a squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score Brayan Rocchio.
He cemented himself as a necessary piece in this Guardians lineup who could produce in key moments. So, with runners on the corners in the eighth inning Monday, fans were puzzled to see David Fry exit the game.
Logically, the move makes sense. Brennan entered the game with a right-handed pitcher on the mound. The outfielder hit .278 against righties this season compared to Fry’s .248.
However, this felt like a move that required a gut feeling, not logic.
Of Fry’s four hits and sacrifice bunt, only one hit came when facing a left-handed pitcher. His home run, sacrifice bunt, and two RBIs in ALDS Game 1 all came off right-handed pitchers. His lone hit off a left-hander came against likely Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
Fry has been thriving without the matchup advantage in this postseason. So, why not let him hit?
It seems like a moment where Stephen Vogt let everything get in the way of the most telling test in baseball - the eye test.
Fry was putting together good at-bats and already proved himself to be matchup-proof.
Forget the analytics. Forget what a coach may be whispering in your ear.
With the tying run at the plate, you had one of your best hitters up to bat, and you took the bat out of his hands. It can’t happen again.