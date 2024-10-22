What's Next For Guardians Following Improbable Playoff Run?
All good things must come to an end. Even though the 2024 Cleveland Guardians season was full of memorable moments from an underdog team, it's time to officially close the book on the year following their loss in Game 5 of the ALCS.
Where do the Guardians go from here? What's next for this organization after just a few wins shy of a World Series appearance?
The Guardians must use this season as a springboard to contend in the near future, especially with their superstar Jose Ramirez still in his prime.
However, that can be easier said than done. Cleveland shocked MLB with an unimaginable run in 2022, and many fans and analysts thought this was their statement to the baseball world that their young core was ready to be a consistent contender come October.
Even with that team having obvious holes in their lineup and the field, the Guardians went to the offseason and didn't address those holes, which caused them to take a step back in 2023, finishing with a 76-86 record and third in the AL Central.
Just like after the 2022 season ended, this 2024 squad has some obvious needs. The lack of starting pitching depth is evident, but the Guardians also only have one proven everyday outfielder, Steven Kwan. Perhaps you could throw Lane Thomas in there, too, but that still leaves one spot open.
First base and catcher will also be a debated topic among fans over the next few months.
It's even more important that the Guardians capitalize on 2024 than two years ago. After 2022, the division was between Cleveland and the Minnesota Twins. Now, the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, along with the Twins and Guardians, are legitimate contenders to win the AL Central.
The American League Central may be the toughest division in baseball in 2025, and Cleveland can't get left behind because they didn't address their needs.
What's next for the team is clear: get another starting pitcher (maybe two) and solidly the lineup with another proven and consistent big-league bat.
At this time last year, the Guardians were trying to determine who would lead their team in the future following Terry Francona's announcement that he would step down as manager. They've clearly made the right decision with hiring Stephen Vogt, but now the front office needs to build around him.
Chris Antonetti, Mike Chernoff, and Vogt will hold their end-of-season presser on Monday afternoon, and some of these questions may be answered then. However, the Guardians need to continue to bolster this lineup all winter so they can be a powerhouse once again in the summer and compete even deeper into the fall.