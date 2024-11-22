Why Guardians, Cubs Recent Trade Is Win For Both Teams
The Cleveland Guardians swung their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday afternoon, sending right-handed reliever Eli Morgan to the Chicago Cubs for High-A prospect Alfonsin Rosario.
Even though this wasn't a complex or blockbuster trade, it could still be a win-win for each side. Let's break down why.
Guardians Side Of Trade
The Guardians had the best bullpens in baseball during the 2024 season, and they'll bring back almost the exact same group in 2025.
Morgan was part of that historic group, finishing the 2024 season with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 48.0 innings.
The right-hander has proven in the past that he can pitch in high-leverage moments, but Cleveland just didn't need him to do that with all of the elite arms they already had in the back end of their bullpen.
Knowing all of this, Cleveland traded Morgan, who was coming off a career-best season when his value was still high. In return, the Guardians received a very intriguing young prospect with a fantastic scouting report.
Trading Morgan also opens up a fresh spot on the 40-man roster (now at 39), which could be crucial later this offseason if the Guardians make another free agency signing or a multi-player trade.
To recap: Cleveland capitalized on its bullpen depth, acquired a promising prospect, and gave itself roster flexibility in one roster move.
Cubs Side Of Trade
Chicago is looking to win the National League Central in 2025, and an area that needed to be upgraded this offseason to do so was their bullpen. The Cubs finished last season with a 3.81 ERA and 1.29 WHIP from their relievers.
By acquiring Morgan, Chicago adds a reliable arm they could use in various roles. Eli was a starter at the beginning of his major league career and transitioned nicely to a multi-inning reliever. His changeup was always the best pitch in his arsenal, but the right-hander has developed a solid slider and four-seam fastball over the last few seasons.
Pitching has repeatedly proven pricey at the major league level. Thankfully for the Cubs, Morgan will be under team control throughout the next two seasons, which is a bonus for them in this trade.
Sometimes, trades meet the needs of both organizations involved, and there doesn't have to be a clear losing side. It may take a few years to fully determine whether the deal's outcome is a success for the Guardians and Cubs, but it definitely has the potential to be.