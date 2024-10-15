Yankees Fans Sure To Remember This Iconic Moment Ahead Of ALCS Game 2
Typically, the 2022 ALDS is a bad memory for Cleveland Guardians’ fans. Losing a series after being up 2-1 to the New York Yankees rarely comes with any positive flashbacks. However, Josh Naylor’s “Rock the Baby” celebration is a moment that fans on both sides will never forget.
Naylor hammered a ball to right center field, and as it cleared the wall, the first baseman wasted no time erupting into celebration. He formed a cradle with his arms and swayed them back and forth to signify the pitcher was his child.
Who was that pitcher? The 2024 ALCS Game 2 starter for the Yankees, Gerrit Cole, of course.
Naylor got caught in the video mouthing, “That’s my little [expletive] son.”
When the twenty-seven-year-old steps to the plate to face Gerrit Cole, both guys will have an extra chip on their shoulders. Josh Naylor will be looking to prove that he still has Cole’s number, while Cole hopes to maintain the last laugh.
If Naylor can hit one deep off of Cole, it could be what breaks his slump.
He’s hitting just .167 in the postseason, and his power has been gone for a longer stretch. Naylor’s last home run came on September 18th against the Minnesota Twins. He hit two that night, but they helped account for a total of three in the month.
If there’s anything to wake up the bat, trash talk has served the left-handed hitter well in the past. Naylor likes to show up when it makes his opponents the most angry.
Guardians’ fans are hoping that tale remains true on Tuesday.