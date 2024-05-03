Positive Takeaways Despite Guardians Dropping Series Finale to Astros
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Guardians were victims of a five-run, seventh-inning rally by the Houston Astros, as they fell 8-2. But some Guardians players added to their great starts this season.
First, Brayan Rocchio hit his eighth double of the season. Per MLB Research, Rocchio is the fourth player in club history to tally eight-or-more doubles as the nine-hitter in the first 31 games of a season, joining Casey Blake (nine, 2006), Einar Diaz (nine, 2001) and Omar Vizquel (nine, 1996).
Next, with an RBI double, Andrés Giménez tallied his 33rd hit and 18th RBI of the season. Giménez is one of six American League hitters with these numbers, joining Bobby Witt Jr., Taylor Ward, Gunnar Henderson, Marcus Semien, and Jordan Westburg.
Additionally, José Ramírez added his 25th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly that scored Steven Kwan. Ramírez's 25 RBI are tied for the second-most in the AL, trailing only Salvador Pérez (27). Kwan scored his AL-leading 28th run, the most runs by a Cleveland player through 31 team games since Travis Hafner (34, 2006).
Another bright spot came from the bat of Will Brennan, who led the Guardians’ offense with three hits on the night, which gave him multiple hits in back-to-back games. In 11 games against AL West opponents this season, he is hitting .333 (13-for-39), so he will hope to ride that momentum heading into Cleveland’s upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels from May 3-5.
Despite going 2-4 on their most recent road-trip, and dropping two of three games against both the Atlanta Braves and Astros, the 20-11 Guardians still possess a 1.5-game advantage in the highly-competitive AL Central and are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the best record in the AL.