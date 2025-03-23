2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 26 OF Alfonsin Rosario

Cleveland #Guardians newest acquisition from the Cubs in the Eli Morgan trade 20yr old 6'1 215lbs CF prospect Alfonsin Rosario has a nice blend of power and speed hitting 16 HR's and 20 SB's with an impressive 127 wRC+ during his 1st full-season of pro-ball in 2024 for (Low-A)… pic.twitter.com/fdILiZX6t2