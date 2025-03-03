2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 30 RHP Franco Aleman
As we prepare for a new season, there’s no better time to bring you an up-to-date look at Cleveland Guardians on SI's top 30 prospects!
Rankings are based on live and video scouting, as well as having conversations with evaluators within and outside of the organization. The ultimate goal here is to inform our readers and give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that you can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.
While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not an end-all-be-all in terms of who makes it eventually to the major leagues. Remember, Jose Ramirez was never a top-100 prospect nationally and Steven Kwan wasn't considered top-20 prospect in the Guardians organization by many outside publications.
No. 30: RHP, Franco Aleman
AGE - 24
BATS - R
DOB - 6/06/2000
THROWS - R
HT - 6'6"
SIGNED - 7/24/2021
WT - 235
ETA -2025
The 24-year-old Aleman was born in Yaguajay, Cuba, but moved to the United States at age 11. Aleman attended Braulio Alonso HS in Tampa, Florida. He began his collegiate career at Florida International University (FIU) in 2019. He then transferred to St. Johns River State College for the 2020 season and finished at the University of Florida in 2021. Aleman was drafted by Cleveland in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft signing for $175,000 dollars.
Scouting Grades
Fastball - 70
Command - 50
Sinker - 70
Overall - 45
Slider - 55
Similar to current Guardians reliever Cade Smith, Aleman possesses a large, durable frame with long arms and legs, ideal for generating leverage and extension on the mound. He features a chest-high leg kick, moderate hip turn, and a long arm swing from a high three-quarter slot, contributing to his ability to get on hitters quickly.
Aleman features a five-pitch mix, but mostly features a heavy dose of his tremendous sinker while utilizing his slider which is his best off-speed pitch. The sinker slider combo can be devastating, especially against right-handed bats.
Four-Seam Fastball: sits 94-98 mph and has touched 100 mph in the past. He produces terrific ride and extension due to his size.
Sinker: ranges 93-97 mph with tons of movement down and away from lefties and in on right-handers.
Slider: his best secondary pitch, sitting in the low-to-mid 80's with late, two-plane break and significant horizontal movement. It continues to show development and generates lots of swing and misses, especially against right-handers.
Changeup and Curveball: rarely utilized, as they are fourth and fifth offerings, The changeup and curve lack consistency and would need further development to be effective.
2024 Stats
W
L
G
SV
IP
H
BB
SO
SO/9
SO%
SO/BB
AVG
WHIP
ERA
FIP
1
2
24
2
22.2
14
10
34
13.50
36.6%
3.40
.177
1.06
1.99
3.00
Aleman pitched exclusively at Triple-A Columbus in 2024, but only appeared in 24 games missing a significant part of the season due to an oblique injury.
In his 22.2 innings of work Aleman struck out 34 batters good for a 13.50 SO/9 inning rate fanning 36.6% of the batters who faced him. He finished with a 1.99 ERA on the season with hitters only managing a .177 average against him.
2025 and Future Outlook
Aleman has all the tools to become a high-leverage, back-end of the bullpen arm as a potential setup man or closer.
Franco was added to the 40-man roster on November 19th, 2024. He was set to compete for an opening day spot in the bullpen during spring training, but he underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia repair back on February 26th, 2025. The expected recovery time for Aleman is 4-to-6 weeks.
Once he fully recovers, he should start his 2025 season back at Triple-A Columbus. If and when he is fully healthy, Aleman will likely make his MLB debut at some point in 2025.