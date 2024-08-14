Cleveland Guardians Dominate Latest MLB Top 100 Prospects List
The Cleveland Guardians have one of the most loaded farm systems in baseball, and they are being widely recognized for it.
The Guardians placed six players in MLB.com's latest top 100 prospects list, which is tied for the most of any team in baseball.
Second baseman Travis Bazzana (No. 13), outfielder Chase DeLauter (No. 42), first baseman Kyle Manzardo (No. 52), outfielder Jaison Chourio (No. 70), first baseman Ralphy Velazquez (No. 77) and infielder Angel Gelao (No. 95) all made the list.
That Bazzana is Cleveland's top prospect is certainly not surprising.
The Guardians just selected Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft. The Oregon State product slashed .407/.568/.911 with 28 home runs and 66 RBI over 296 plate appearances with the Beavers last season.
Of course, the only concern here for Cleveland is that it does not have a single pitcher in the top 100, and given how much of an issue the Guardians have had with their starting rotation, that is definitely a bit worrisome moving forward.
As a matter of fact, Cleveland's own top prospects list does not feature a pitcher until 2024 draft pick Braylon Doughty at No. 9.
Regardless, the Guardians have one of the best records in baseball this season and are known for being a very shrewd organization, so it's not exactly shocking that their prospects litter such a prestigious list.
Cleveland has won four games in a row after losing seven straight. It is aiming for a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.