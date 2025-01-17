The Most Polarizing Player On The Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have many intriguing players, which will draw plenty of interest during Spring Training and into the regular season.
However, RHP Slade Cecconi stands above the rest as arguably the most polarizing player on the roster due to his potential but overall lackluster performance in his limited big league appearances.
Cecconi was drafted 33rd overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he made his debut in August of 2023.
For as high a pick Cecconi was, he hasn't quite lived up to expectations. In 27 career MLB appearances, including 17 starts, he has a 6.06 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.
However, he's still posted great numbers as a prospect. Cecconi had a 3.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and a 29.5 K% in the minors last season.
There's still a reason to be incredibly high on the 25-year-old, and the Guardians clearly see that, too.
Chris Antonetti recently said that Cecconi will "come into Spring Training with a chance to compete for a spot on the pitching staff; could be in the rotation, could be in the pen."
The Guardians' executive went on to say this about the fascinating pitcher:
"Slade has a good track record in the minor leagues. His calling card has been his ability to pound the strike zone and throw strikes. He's got a good four-pitched mix, which is highlighted by a mid-90s fastball that touched the upper 90s when he's been in a relief role. His best secondary pitch is a curveball."
Cecconi's command is clearly his strength. During the 2024 season, he ranked in the 92nd percentile in BB% and BB/9, with a score of 1.99.
The only issue is that Cecconi tends to leave that ball over the plate too much, which results in plenty of contact by opposing hitters.
If he can clean some of this up, develop a solid offspeed or breaking pitch, and increase his swing-and-miss rate, the Guardians could be looking at one of the better pitchers in their staff down the line. However, it remains to be seen if this will happen.
With as good of a fastball as Cecconi has, his command of the zone, and being part of Cleveland's elite pitching development system, he could very well be a key contributor at some point this season or in the future.