WATCH: Guardians Prospect Hits First Major League Home Run
Kyle Manzardo was added to the Cleveland Guardians major league roster ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Cleveland's No. 2 ranked prospect made an impact quickly, hitting his first career home run early on in the game.
Manzardo walked up to the plate in the fourth inning for his second at-bat of the game. He watched one fastball go by him but didn't miss the next and blasted it over the right-field wall for his first career home run. Manzardo's solo shot had an exit velocity of 106.4 mph and traveled 409 feet.
An old tradition in baseball is for the dugout to give a player the silent treatment after their first big league homer. Cleveland's bench ended up mobbing Manzardo and cheering for him as he made his way through the dugout.
Manzardo only hit .207/.241/.329 during his first stint with the big league team back in May and into June. His strike-out rate was steadily creeping up, which became a concern. However, he was optioned back down to Triple-A and refound success with his bat-to-ball skills which warranted another opportunity in the majors.
Manzardo has an opportunity to provide a real boost for this Guardians lineup over the final month of the season. Stephen Vogt said prior to the game that he would spent the vast-majority of his time with the major league team as their designated hitter while Josh Naylor plays first base.
If Manzardo can keep putting the ball in play and collecting extra base hits such as this, then it'll be hard to move him out of that role.