Hot Mic Caught MLB Fan’s Hilarious NSFW Reaction to Reds Hitter’s Crushed Home Run

Hayes's big fly was a no-doubter off the bat, and one fan's reaction made that abundantly clear.

Dan Lyons

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hayes hits a spring training home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hayes hits a spring training home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. / Screenshot via Jomboy Media
It's spring training for everyone across baseball, including the censors.

The Cincinnati Reds had the bats going during their Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, with Austin Hays leading the way in an 8–1 win. The 29-year-old outfielder, who totaled five home runs between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, went 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and six RBIs on the day.

His second big fly jumped off the bat, with a pop loud enough to make one fan sitting very close to a crowd microphone loudly exclaim something that doesn't usually make its way onto a family friendly broadcast.

Cincinnati fans hope that Hayes and the Reds can provide some more "oh s---" moments in the months to come.

Cincinnati finished a disappointing 77–85 in 2024, and hasn't made the playoffs since the abridged 2020 season. The Reds' last postseason trip in a full year was 2013, and they haven't won a playoff game since 2012 or series since 1995.

But that is the beauty of spring training—hope springs eternal for all 30 clubs.

Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

