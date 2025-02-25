Hot Mic Caught MLB Fan’s Hilarious NSFW Reaction to Reds Hitter’s Crushed Home Run
It's spring training for everyone across baseball, including the censors.
The Cincinnati Reds had the bats going during their Cactus League game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, with Austin Hays leading the way in an 8–1 win. The 29-year-old outfielder, who totaled five home runs between the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, went 3-for-3 with a pair of homers and six RBIs on the day.
His second big fly jumped off the bat, with a pop loud enough to make one fan sitting very close to a crowd microphone loudly exclaim something that doesn't usually make its way onto a family friendly broadcast.
Cincinnati fans hope that Hayes and the Reds can provide some more "oh s---" moments in the months to come.
Cincinnati finished a disappointing 77–85 in 2024, and hasn't made the playoffs since the abridged 2020 season. The Reds' last postseason trip in a full year was 2013, and they haven't won a playoff game since 2012 or series since 1995.
But that is the beauty of spring training—hope springs eternal for all 30 clubs.