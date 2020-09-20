Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had a pretty interesting night Saturday in Cincinnati when he was on the mound for the Reds against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox.

Bauer lasted seven innings in the loss, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and five K's in an eventual Reds 5-0 loss.

The always outspoken pitcher made waves prior to the game when he sent out a tweet promoting his cleats he would wear for the start

What Bauer produced was epic, cleats with garbage cans on it - poking some fun at a team he's had a running rivalry with - the Houston Astros.

Drone Over Wrigley Field Delays Indians-Cubs Game

In case you forgot, the Astros reportedly used trash cans during their World Series winning season to send signals to players about what pitches were being thrown.

Bauer's Garbage can shoes

Bauer has been vocal about the Astros cheating scandal, and the shoes were not the only thing that he trolled the Astros with.

Reds beat reporter Bobby Nightengale for the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Bauer wore a shirt postgame with "Houston cheated," on it.

MLB Finalizes Playoff Sites for Both the American and National Leagues

Here's a pic of Bauer wearing that shirt from prior in the season.

Bauer wearing a "Houston Cheated" shirt

It's not the first time this season that Bauer sported a shirt claiming that the Astros had cheated.

Bauer poking more fun at the Astros

While Bauer was busy going after the Astros, one of the great young players in the game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, had something to say about Bauer after hitting a homer against him.

Anderson hit a pair of homers in the win, the first against Bauer in the 5th inning, and then had something to say to the broadcast team about Bauer's "Momentum" website.

Knowing Bauer and how much he loves the game and the back and forth, he likely doesn't have any issue with what Anderson had to say after taking him deep.

No matter, whenever Bauer takes the mound it's always interesting.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI