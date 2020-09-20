Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Trevor Bauer Goes Savage on the Astros, Then Gets Owned by Chicago's Tim Anderson

Matt Loede

Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had a pretty interesting night Saturday in Cincinnati when he was on the mound for the Reds against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox.

Bauer lasted seven innings in the loss, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and five K's in an eventual Reds 5-0 loss.

The always outspoken pitcher made waves prior to the game when he sent out a tweet promoting his cleats he would wear for the start

What Bauer produced was epic, cleats with garbage cans on it - poking some fun at a team he's had a running rivalry with - the Houston Astros.

Drone Over Wrigley Field Delays Indians-Cubs Game

In case you forgot, the Astros reportedly used trash cans during their World Series winning season to send signals to players about what pitches were being thrown.

Bauersshoes
Bauer's Garbage can shoes 

Bauer has been vocal about the Astros cheating scandal, and the shoes were not the only thing that he trolled the Astros with.

Reds beat reporter Bobby Nightengale for the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Bauer wore a shirt postgame with "Houston cheated," on it.

MLB Finalizes Playoff Sites for Both the American and National Leagues

Here's a pic of Bauer wearing that shirt from prior in the season.

Bauershirt
Bauer wearing a "Houston Cheated" shirt

It's not the first time this season that Bauer sported a shirt claiming that the Astros had cheated.

bauershirt2
Bauer poking more fun at the Astros

While Bauer was busy going after the Astros, one of the great young players in the game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, had something to say about Bauer after hitting a homer against him.

Anderson hit a pair of homers in the win, the first against Bauer in the 5th inning, and then had something to say to the broadcast team about Bauer's "Momentum" website.

Knowing Bauer and how much he loves the game and the back and forth, he likely doesn't have any issue with what Anderson had to say after taking him deep.

No matter, whenever Bauer takes the mound it's always interesting.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Santana's Poor Season Carrying Over to the Rest of the Indians Everyday Lineup

The top five in the Indians order simply isn't producing for the Tribe to have had a successful season on offense. At points during the season each player in that top five has gone through a good stretch, with the exception of one, that being veteran Indians first basemen Carlos Santana. It's been a bad year for Santana, who leads the AL in walks at 43, but is hitting just .190.

Mark Warmuth

Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Suffering from Tightness in Bicep, Astros Verlander Done Till 2022

It wasn't a good day to be a high profile pitcher in Major League Baseball, as fomer Indian and now San Diego Padre hurler Mike Clevinger was pulled from his start with the Padres due to "tightness" in his bicep in his throwing arm. Even more serious is Justin Verlander, who is now done till 2022 after it was announced he will have Tommy John surgery.

Matt Loede

Indians Drop One to Detroit After Eighth Inning Implosion

The Indians short two-game win streak is in the books, as Saturday inside Comerica Park the team couldn't get it to three after an eighth inning meltdown cost the team in a 5-2 loss to the Tigers. The Tribe and Tigers will wrap up their season series for 2020 with a battle on Sunday as the Indians look to take three of four in the series.

Casey Drottar

How Far Did The Indians Fall in the SI MLB Power Rankings This Past Week?

The Indians were finally able to snap their eight-game losing streak Thursday night at Comerica Park, and Friday they followed it up with another win, this time thanks to Zach Plesac, who pitched a gem. Now with a two-game win streak going, how far did the Tribe drop in this week's Sports Illustrated's MLB Power Rankings?

Matt Loede

Game #51 Observations: Zach Plesac Untouchable in Indians’ 1-0 Win Over Detroit

The Indians finally broke their eight-game losing streak on Thursday, and Friday night they needed an excellent outing from starter Zach Plesac to take home yet another win against the Tigers, this time by a score of 1-0. The only run of the game came in the fifth when Francisco Lindor hit a sac fly, and the pitching made it stand up after that.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Have the Indians Given Up? Lindor's Comments Deserve Further Examination

Indians SS Francisco Lindor had some telling comments after the team's loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night that drew some anger from fans. Lindor said that the team possibly dosen't "deserve to be in the postseason," and that if they don't make it they know that they "tried their best." Do these comments give an indication that the club has already packed it in for 2020?

Matt Loede

by

Since64

Game #49 Observations: Ramirez Celebrates Birthday, Eight-Game Losing Streak Over in 10-3 Win over Tigers

The last eight games have been ultra-frustrating for the Indians and their fans, but finally on Thursday night at Comerica Park the team finally put a whole game together, as they put up 10 runs and Shane Bieber was back dominating as the Tribe moved to 27-23 on the season with a 10-3 win.

Matt Loede

Lineup for the Indians Tangle in Motown with the Tigers

The Indians are in the midst of an awful eight-game losing streak that has nearly seen them lose their grip on a playoff spot in the American League. Tonight they start the first of four games against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, looking to get back on track with 11 games left in the 2020 regular season.

Matt Loede

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians’ Offensive Woes

A lot of Indians fans didn't know much about outfielder Josh Naylor when the team acquired him as part of the Mike Clevinger deal, but now that he's on the roster and getting chances, fans have to scale back their ideas that he's going to be the player to change the team's offensive woes.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar