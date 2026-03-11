Italy vs. Mexico Live Updates: Tracking Team USA’s Chances to Advance in World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic could get crazy Wednesday night, as Italy takes on Mexico in the final game of Pool B play.

The Italians pulled off a massive upset on Tuesday, downing a heavily-favored Team USA squad 8-6. It put Italy in a position to win its group if it can beat Mexico tonight. Mexico will do all it can to prevent that. If the Mexican squad beats Italy in a low-scoring game, the United States, which entered the tournament as a heavy favorite, would be eliminated before the knockout round.

Here’s a look at all the tiebreaker scenarios for Pool B. We’ll be covering the game from every angle and you can keep track of it on our live blog below:

