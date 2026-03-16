Italy vs. Venezuela Live Updates: Starting Lineups for World Baseball Classic Semifinal

Italy and Venezuela will clash at loanDepot Park in Miami on Monday evening in a high-stakes showdown with a spot in the World Baseball Classic championship on the line.

The semifinals matchup will get underway at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the winner will challenge the United States in the tournament’s final. On the mound for Italy will be Phillies starter Aaron Nola, while Venezuela is set to trot out Keider Montero, who threw three scoreless innings in relief during the country’s 4–0 win against Nicaragua in pool play.

We’re going to be covering the action live, providing updates throughout the game with key highlights and moments. Follow along:

Italy vs. Venezuela live updates: Here’s what is happening in World Baseball Classic semifinals

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