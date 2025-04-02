Jackson Merrill Celebrates New Contract Extension by Crushing Another Home Run
Jackson Merrill knows how to celebrate.
Hours after agreeing to a new nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the San Diego Padres, the 21-year-old center fielder blasted a home run to give the Padres a 4-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians.
The at-bat came against Ben Lively, with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and the Padres already up 2-0. Lively hung a curveball on the first pitch and Merrill clobbered it. He launched it 388 feet into the right field bleachers as the ball came off his bat at 108.5 mph.
It was Merrill's second home run in as many days, as he tattooed one Tuesday night as well.
Merrill had a stellar rookie season in 2024, slashing .292/.326/.500 with 25 home runs and 90 RBIs. He was an All-Star, was named second-team All-MLB and won a Silver Slugger award. He won't turn 22 until April 19.
Merrill's new deal is incredibly team-friendly and helps secure the Padres' future moving forward.