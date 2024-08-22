Jazz Chisholm Avoids Lengthy Injury Absence, Will Return for Yankees-Rockies
New York Yankees fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief after it was reported that Jazz Chisholm's elbow injury won't require a lengthy absence.
Chisholm, who was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 14 due to a left elbow sprain, had vowed that he'd be able to return just after the minimum designated time on the IL, in this case 10 days.
That appears to be the case, after all, as reports indicate that Chisholm is set to be activated ahead of Friday's clash with the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 23. In a corresponding roster move, Oswald Peraza is expected to be demoted back to Triple-A.
There had been some concern that Chisholm would require UCL surgery to repair his injured elbow. That ultimately did not prove to be the case, however, and he's set to make a return after missing just eight games.
Since being acquired by the Yankees, Chisholm has primarily slotted in at third base, a new position for the 26-year-old who previously manned second base and center field in his MLB career. He's slashed .257/.328/.445 with seven home runs and 11 RBI in just 14 games for New York. On the year, he's up to 20 home runs and 27 stolen bases across 115 games.