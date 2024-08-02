Jazz Chisholm Channels Inner Babe Ruth With T-Shirt Calling His Shot
It's only been a few games, but Jazz Chisholm has been an immediate shot in the arm for the New York Yankees offense. In four games, he has gone 7-for-19 with eight RBIs and two multi-home run games.
Those four games have all been on the road, and thus before Chisholm has even gotten to play with the hack that is Yankee Stadium's dimensions for left-handed batters. Yankee Stadium has a short right field that, at its shortest, measures just 314 feet, a proverbial walk in the park for left-handed batters and right-handed pull hitters.
Clearly, the newest Yankee offensive weapon is excited about that, showing up to his first home presser with a shirt that has the outfield's iconic "314 FT" on it. For good measure, he made it clear his plan is to hit it over the wall:
Calling a shot on the day of your first game with the team? Bold, but if he can pull it off, he'll be even more of an instant favorite for Yankees fans. This is, after all, the team that Babe Ruth is believed to have called his shot with. If you can capitalize on your bold claims, the Bronx will love you.
Chisholm should be a major beneficiary of the short porch in right field, no doubt. According to Statcast, if he played every game at Yankee Stadium this year, he'd have 22 home runs. That is bested by only Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati (23) and tied with Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Citizens Bank Park and Dodger Stadium are the only two other stadiums that would give him 20.
Safe to say, Yankee Stadium is a good spot for him, theoretically speaking. Now, fans will get to see how it plays out beyond just theory.