Angels to Hire Kurt Suzuki As Manager

The former Angels catcher will now take over the franchise for his first career managerial position.

Former Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki will be the franchise's next manager.
The Angels are hiring special assistant Kurt Suzuki as the team's next manager, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Suzuki has spent the last three seasons as a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian after spending 16 seasons as a major league catcher, including two years with the Angels in 2021 and '22. This will be his first manager role at any level.

Suzuki is replacing Ron Washington who was fired following the end of the regular season after accumulating a 135-189 record in his two seasons with the Angels.

Suzuki's rise to the managerial role comes after a report earlier this month that team owner Arte Moreno was targeting Albert Pujols to become the team's next manager. After formally interviewing Pujols, a report emerged that other candidates would be interviewed for the role, including Suzuki and former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter.

Now the Angels will turn to new blood in Suzuki to see if the 42-year-old former player will be an answer to the team's woes. The Angels have not made the playoffs since the 2014 season.

