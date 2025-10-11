The Seattle Mariners Walk it Off in 15 Innings to Win the ALDS
In what became a battle of two teams that refused to lose, it was only fitting that the American League Division Series would be a fight to the bitter end. The Seattle Mariners got their biggest victory in 24 years, as second baseman Jorge Polanco drove home the game's winning run in the wee hours of the morning to eliminate the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings.
T-Mobile Park was rocking from the first to the final pitch, as pitchers George Kirby and Tarik Skubal were locked in a close duel early in the game, only for the Tigers to take a slight 2-1 lead. That's when an unsung hero stepped forward in the 7th inning. Leo Rivas, in his first career postseason at-bat, stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter and drove home Jorge Polanco to give Seattle new life. (Coincidentally, it was also Rivas' 28th birthday.)
The bullpens would take over from there, and the chess match between managers Dan Wilson and AJ Hinch would begin. Both skippers showed great judgement as the game came down to a battle of wills.
Tied 2-2, both teams threw everything they could into the mix, with the M's even using starters Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert out of the bullpen to keep Detroit in check. Both sides held the score at 2-2, despite multiple opportunities for each team to take advantage. That was until the 15th, when Polanco plated JP Crawford to make Mariners history.
“We've talked about the fight all year long,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “To go 15 innings tonight -- 15 rounds, so to speak -- and to come out on top, that sure feels good.”
The Mariners Acknowledge the Fan Base
As the team celebrated, they also reflected on what this win meant for an often hard-luck franchise and their loyal following. The bond between the 2025 Mariners and the fans has become almost familial, and the team saluted Seattle as they relished their victory.
“I’m just so happy for the city,” Julio Rodríguez said. “I don’t think there is any fanbase that is hungrier than Mariners fans. I’m just so happy that we were able to pull through this series and can give them some more good baseball.”
“Every year, it feels like there’s been a big letdown, or we didn’t get as far as we thought,” pitcher Logan Gilbert said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I feel that we’re starting to show who we are.”
With the win, Seattle advances to its fourth AL Championship Series in franchise history and the first since 2001. The Mariners will have an off day on Saturday, as they get set to depart for Toronto. Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays is slated for Sunday at 2 PM ET