An Interesting Question Regarding the Return of Seattle Mariners' Matt Brash

CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday night at Rate Field in Chicago. With the win, the M's moved to 27-19 and they are 2.5 games up in the American League West.
However, beyond the win, an interesting situation presented itself.
The Mariners led the game 1-0 in the top of the eighth inning. Luis Castillo had gone seven strong innings, and it looked like the M's were ready to turn the game over to the bullpen.
Matt Brash began to throw, as I noted on social media:
Brash, who has appeared in five games since returning from Tommy John surgery, promptly sat down once Julio Rodriguez hit a grand slam to extend the lead to 5-0.
That makes perfect sense, as Brash was no longer necessary. Collin Snider worked the eighth inning, but Troy Taylor ran into trouble in the ninth. Andres Munoz, who had warmed up or pitched in each of prior three games got up once again and finished out the game with his 15th save.
Perhaps manager Dan Wilson was always going to go to Munoz because he's the closer. Maybe that was always the move. But, the team could have gone to Brash in order to save Munoz's arm. So, it got me wondering:
At this point in Brash's recovery, is he able to start, stop and then start again? Or, once he warms up, is it go in or nothing? I asked Wilson about that before Tuesday's game in Chicago:
Obviously trying to make it as easy of a return as possible. We try to do that with everybody that's down there, but, I think, once the score opened up, it was not a situation where we were going to use Matt. ...you know, he is back. He's ready. he'll do whatever, he can to get in there. But we're obviously going to try to play it as carefully as we can.
The Mariners play the White Sox again on Tuesday afternoon before wrapping up the series on Wednesday afternoon.
