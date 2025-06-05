An Umpire Recently Claimed That Seattle Mariners Star Spit at Him
Last Thursday, home plate umpire Andy Fletcher accused Seattle Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford of spitting at him during a confrontation at home plate.
Crawford was called out on strikes by Fletcher against the Washington Nationals on a pitch that was well off the outside corner. Crawford was ejected for arguing balls and strikes but elected to get his money's worth by arguing with Fletcher.
As you can see in the video by popular content creator, Jomboy, Fletcher accused Crawford of making contact with him - and spitting on him. Crawford denied both of those claims. The Mariners went onto lose that game in extra innings.
Despite that bump in the road, it's been an excellent season for Crawford, who is hitting .279 with a .396 on-base percentage, entering play on Thursday. He's got five homers and 22 RBIs and is one of the lone bright spots of the Mariners offense, especially recently.
He's carrying an OPS+ of 134 right now.
The Mariners enter play Thursday having lost six of their last nine games and 14 of their last 24. Seattle was up by 3.5 games in the American League West just a week and a half ago, but they are now 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros.
At 32-28, the M's will take the field again on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is set for 12:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Zach Eflin.
Woo is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA while Eflin is 4-2 with a 4.46.
