ANALYSIS: Seattle Mariners Nearly Set For Future With Major League Core, Prospects
The Seattle Mariners guaranteed their top-flight offensive duo will be with the team through at least 2029 after they formally announced signing Cal Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million deal Wednesday.
The structure of the deal allows the Mariners time and financial flexibility to engage in potential contract extensions with other key players, namely starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. But it also creates a big red circle around the final year of the contract — 2030. In addition to being the final year of Raleigh's deal, it's also the year Seattle will have to exercise a club option to activate the final five seasons of Rodriguez's 12-year extension he signed at the end of 2022.
These two deals guarantee that the nucleus of the Mariners offense will remain through the rest of the decade. Which is more than enough time for Seattle's top farm system to make a big league impact.
The Mariners have seven top 100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. All of them are position players: infielders Colt Emerson, Cole Young, Michael Arroyo and Felnin Celesten; outfielders Lazaro Montes and Jonny Farmelo and catcher Harry Ford. Seattle also has more highly-regarded minor leaguers outside the top 100 such as third baseman Ben Williamson and outfielder Tai Peete.
All of those aforementioned prospects are predicted to make their major league debuts before 2030, according to MLB Pipeline. And that detail might be the key for future success for the Mariners.
The Mariners haven't been proactive enough in free agency to have faith they will sign a top-tier free agent to bolster the roster if need-be. But having so many top prospects means that they might not have to.
It would also behoove Seattle to secure the starting rotation long-term. But if it fails to do so, it has several solid starting pitchng prospects that are also predicted to debut before 2030: Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan and Logan Evans.
Barring trades, cuts or unexpected roster moves, all of these players will join Rodriguez and Raleigh during their current contracts.
It's not guaranteed the prospects will play well when they get their shots in the big leagues. But the fact they will have a wealth of experience from two players considered the best at their position is encouraging. The Mariners have several veterans who can bridge to the next generation of players. Williamson, Young and Emerson have already taken pointers from the current roster during their stints in big league camp in the spring.
The long-term vision is starting to take shape. If or when the current starting pitchers get extended, the core of the team will be secured. And the farm system will only help to bolster that nucleus.
