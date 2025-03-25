Top Baseball Publication Predicts Elite Season For Seattle Mariners Ace
The Seattle Mariners rewarded the ace of their pitching rotation earlier this spring by announcing Logan Gilbert would be the opening day starter.
Gilbert made the All-Star game for the first time in his career last season and made the 200/200 club for the first time. He had a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts.
Gilbert capped off his elite season with a top-10 finish in the American League Cy Young voting. He finished sixth overall in the voting behind winner Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Seth Lugo (Kansas City Royals), Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians), Cole Ragans (Royals) and Corbin Burnes (Baltimore Orioles).
It will be hard for Seattle's opening day starter to surpass what he already accomplished in 2024. But one publication has him doing exactly that.
An American League divisions/awards predictions story published by Baseball America has Skubal repeating as the Cy Young winner in 2025 and Gilbert finishing second. The article has Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox finishing third behind Gilbert to round out the Cy Young finalists.
The same story has the Mariners finishing third in the AL West.
Gilbert has the fourth-best odds (+1,000) to win the AL Cy Young according to BetMGM. His teammates and fellow starting pitchers also have good odds. Luis Castillo and George Kirby are tied for the 11th-best odds (+3,500) and Bryan Woo has the 15th-best odds (+4,000).
The pitching staff will continue to be the strength of Seattle in 2025. And if Gilbert does improve on his already-solid 2024, the Cy Young will be a possibility in 2025.
