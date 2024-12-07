ANALYSIS: What Does Handling Second Base Internally Look Like For Seattle Mariners?

▶️ Cole Young having an underrated season in Arkansas. Folks staring at the .259/.355/.390 slash & not considering he started the year as the youngest player in the league, just turned 21 July 29, & the Travs' home park (and the league) favors pitchers.



K%: 15.6

BB%: 11.6 pic.twitter.com/2Pc3Qx1O6e